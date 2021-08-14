Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

RHHBY stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $342.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

