Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on shares of Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th.
RHHBY stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87. Roche has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $342.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
