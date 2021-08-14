Rocket Vault Price Down 3.7% This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0645 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $1.06 million and $1.38 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00137537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00154029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,430.25 or 0.99689124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.89 or 0.00867180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,455,198 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

