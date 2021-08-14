ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in July

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of ROHM stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. ROHM has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM Company Profile

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.