ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in July

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of ROHM stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. ROHM has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51.
ROHM Company Profile
