Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Roku by 2,100.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after buying an additional 703,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roku by 72.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total transaction of $7,475,525.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,691,000.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,276 shares of company stock valued at $158,297,115. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $357.59 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.36 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.76.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.