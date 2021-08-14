Rope ($ROPE) Achieves Market Cap of $763,258.72

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Rope has a total market cap of $763,258.72 and approximately $17,709.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rope has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $27.26 or 0.00058905 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00153588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.75 or 0.99756546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00875451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

