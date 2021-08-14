Rope ($ROPE) Market Cap Tops $674,991.75

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $24.11 or 0.00051084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded flat against the US dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $674,991.75 and approximately $30,437.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00135773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00156769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.26 or 0.99890288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.82 or 0.00864192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.