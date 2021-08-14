Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $480.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.40. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.