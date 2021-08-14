Rotten Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Rotten has a market capitalization of $322,205.54 and approximately $53.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00057426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.34 or 0.00878335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00105373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043977 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 97,026,437 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

