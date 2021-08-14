Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Shares Down 0.1%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.74. 90,444 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 172,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.