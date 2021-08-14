Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Short Interest Update

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the July 15th total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rovio Entertainment Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROVVF opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.