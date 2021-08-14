Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,297. The company has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $105.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.02.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.