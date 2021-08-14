Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Update

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KKWFF opened at $31.40 on Friday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.84.

Royal Boskalis Westminster Company Profile

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

