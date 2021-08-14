Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading Up 45.2% Over Last Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $628,517.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00137539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00154644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.62 or 0.99774921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00867867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

