RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.880-$0.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.88 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,286.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

