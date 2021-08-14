RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Capitalization Hits $92.52 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $46,477.09 or 0.99458716 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $92.52 million and $108,038.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002023 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,991 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

