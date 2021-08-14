Ruler Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $96,050.53 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $96,050.53 and $18,905.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $25.69 or 0.00054904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00139989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00155257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,705.86 or 0.99822305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.49 or 0.00868763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

