Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Rune coin can now be bought for approximately $105.02 or 0.00224135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rune has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $61,323.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00048298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00155428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,794.08 or 0.99864799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00872057 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.