Rupee Reaches Market Cap of $71,820.94 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. Rupee has a total market cap of $71,820.94 and $18.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000687 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.