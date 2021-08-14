Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

RYAAY stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $269,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

