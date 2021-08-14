Ryo Currency 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,997.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0681 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 131.3% against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $20,997.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,371.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.14 or 0.06961445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $646.97 or 0.01395183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.70 or 0.00383204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00136183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.10 or 0.00575991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00346140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006415 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.16 or 0.00300102 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,844,144 coins and its circulating supply is 31,726,832 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

