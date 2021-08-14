Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Reaches $2.02 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $7,015.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 73.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,799.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.68 or 0.06933114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $693.49 or 0.01481830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.13 or 0.00389159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00150510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.27 or 0.00573227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.47 or 0.00357849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00309125 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,853,570 coins and its circulating supply is 31,736,258 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

