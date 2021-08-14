Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the July 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYKKY shares. Macquarie upgraded Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS RYKKY opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64. Ryohin Keikaku has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

