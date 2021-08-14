Safe Haven Hits Market Cap of $11.90 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and $3.05 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.44 or 0.00879341 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

