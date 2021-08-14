SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $290,292.29 and $71.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00022014 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,269,393 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

