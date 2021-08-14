Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Apple by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 68,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Apple by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.34. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

