SakeToken (SAKE) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market cap of $4.29 million and $13,229.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.93 or 0.00873323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00106390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043903 BTC.

About SakeToken

SakeToken is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,467,536 coins and its circulating supply is 100,045,596 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

Buying and Selling SakeToken

