salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $192.52 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.