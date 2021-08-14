San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.15. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 127,934 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $236.31 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.15.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 208.65% and a net margin of 87.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

