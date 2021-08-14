Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) will announce $28.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics posted sales of $57.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $115.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $123.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SGMO stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

