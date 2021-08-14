Scala (XLA) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,786.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $10,786.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00134699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00154340 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,259.40 or 1.00020347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.17 or 0.00859622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

