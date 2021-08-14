Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $27.40.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
