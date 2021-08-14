Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, an increase of 335.7% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STECF opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

