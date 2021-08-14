Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

SLB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. 7,369,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,953,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

