Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schlumberger by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 77,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 596,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,953,313. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

