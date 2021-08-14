Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $18,793,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,249,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after buying an additional 288,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 178,481 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,150.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 171,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 164,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $4,650,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 465,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,992. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04.

