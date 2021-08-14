Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

