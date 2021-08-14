Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.13% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 226,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 384,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

