Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,901,000 after buying an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after buying an additional 334,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,194,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 430,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,126. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.