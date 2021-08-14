Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 10.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $39,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

