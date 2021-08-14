Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $79.19. 167,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $79.58.

