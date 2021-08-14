Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3,344.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,040 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81.

