Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Increased by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 13.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $49,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $75.89 and a 1-year high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

