SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC decreased its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,615 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.07% of SciPlay worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $17.80. 295,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,097. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

