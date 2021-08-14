Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in July

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCRYY. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.2178 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

