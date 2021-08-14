ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,953.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, ScPrime has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.10 million and $2,953.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00048507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00057483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00135846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015367 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,804,074 coins and its circulating supply is 37,120,463 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.