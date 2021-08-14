Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,886 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.42.

SEA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $306.71. 1,882,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,569. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $124.39 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.38.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

