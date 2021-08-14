Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.14% of Sealed Air worth $12,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 740.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of SEE opened at $60.42 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.