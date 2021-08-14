Secret Market Capitalization Tops $109.31 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $109.31 million and $2.38 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003318 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.32 or 0.00428113 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.00957198 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

