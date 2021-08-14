Seedify.fund (SFUND) Reaches Market Cap of $10.57 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 58.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 175.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00004580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00135334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00154901 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.88 or 0.99870445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.80 or 0.00869663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

