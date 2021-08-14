Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Select Medical worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,550 shares of company stock worth $12,249,037. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.