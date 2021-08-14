SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

SLQT stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,887,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,210,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 67,966 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

